GNE Paint & Supplies Inc. Named PPG Platinum Distributor of the Year

PPG named GNE Paint & Supplies Inc. of Detroit as its Automotive Refinish 2024 Platinum Distributor of the Year. The award recognizes a distributor with exceptional service, loyalty, product knowledge and support as part of the PPG Platinum Distributor program, according to a press release.

Natalie Scott, PPG director, PPG Platinum Distributor program, U.S. and Canada, Automotive Refinish, presented the award to Chris Brideau, owner of GNE, during PPG’s annual Platinum Distributor Celebration of Excellence awards ceremony last month in San Antonio.

“Chris and the team’s commitment to innovation, resilience and strategic vision have set the standard for success and made a significant impact in our industry,” Scott said. “We present the Platinum Distributor of the Year award to a partner who has not only attained the All Goals of the Year achieved status, but has also demonstrated exceptional year-over-year growth among their peers over the past five years. It’s a prestigious honor.”

GNE operates two locations in the Detroit metropolitan area and offers a full line of PPG’s automotive refinish products. The company joined the PPG Platinum Distributor network in 1995.

“A true team accomplishment – we’re honored to be awarded the title of 2024 Platinum Distributor of the Year,” Brideau said. “Defining our success can only be done by recognizing each and every GNE team member, our business partnerships and our relationship with PPG. Thank you to PPG for this prestigious recognition and award.”

The program started as a loyalty and support initiative for PPG single-line distributors to provide outstanding performance, service, and benefits to customers of PPG’s automotive refinish business. Participants enjoy competitive advantages by aligning PPG's technology, training, and customer support with entrepreneurship, customer awareness, local market knowledge, and the service capability of independent distributors.

To learn more about PPG’s automotive refinish business and the PPG Platinum Distributor program, visit the PPG refinish website.