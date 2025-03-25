BASF’s Glasurit Mascot Rudi Marks a Century of Colorful Excellence

BASF is celebrating “100 Colorful Years,” honoring its beloved Scarlet Macaw, Rudi, as a symbol of the Glasurit brand's rich history.

The milestone highlights Glasurit’s commitment to excellence and innovation in automotive coatings, said Chris Titmarsh, Senior Vice President, Global Automotive Refinish Coatings at BASF.

“Moving forward, we are committed to shaping the industry with sustainable solutions and digital advancements to enhance customer efficiency,” Titmarsh, said.

The Vibrant Journey Begins

In 1925, the Scarlet Macaw became the new face of Glasurit. Its bold, vibrant colors perfectly represented a revolutionary era of colorful, sprayable nitrocellulose paints. The bird symbolizes the paint brand's commitment to innovation and the pursuit of excellence.

Over the years, Rudi accompanied Glasurit for numerous milestones including the launch of its acclaimed 90 Line waterborne paint system in 1992, the introduction of the global online knowledge platform for body shops RATIO Concept in 2000, and the unveiling of Glasurit 100 Line and AraClass in 2020. With the introduction of its cloud-based platform, Refinity, the paint brand has a digital body shop management platform that enhances customer profitability and efficiency.

Today, the Scarlet Macaw continues to symbolize Glasurit’s dedication to productivity, sustainability, and premium quality. Wherever the next 100 years will lead, Rudi will continue to inspire excellence in every coat of paint.

