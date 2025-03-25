Mackin’s Auto Body Donates Car-O-Liner CTR 7 Spot Welder to CTEC

Mackin’s Auto Body donated a Car-O-Liner CTR 7 Spot Welder to the Career Technical Education Center in Salem, Oregon, which serves the Salem/Keizer school district.

The cutting-edge equipment donation is a major leap forward in the educational experience for students pursuing careers in the automotive industry, said Auto Collision Instructor Alex Crays, who provided a news release about the donation. Mackin’s Auto Body, he said, has a commitment to providing top-quality service and investing in the education of the next generation of skilled auto body technicians.

CTEC is known for providing high school students with hands-on training in a variety of technical fields, including auto body repair, manufacturing, construction, and more. With a strong emphasis on real-world application, the school is equipped with state-of-the-art tools and machinery, preparing students with the competitive skills they need to gain apprenticeships in the local market.

The Car-O-Liner CTR 7 Spot Welder is a key piece of equipment used in collision repair shops. Known for its precision and reliability, it enables students to practice welding techniques that are critical for modern collision repair and master skills that are in high demand in the auto body industry.

“We are incredibly grateful to Mackin’s Auto Body for their generous donation,” Crays said. “This spot welder is a top-tier tool that will give our students a competitive advantage when they enter the workforce. It's a prime example of how local businesses can make a lasting impact on the future of the industry and our local community.”

Mackin’s Auto Body’s Commitment to the Community

Mackin’s Auto Body is a community pillar in Oregon and Washington, providing auto body repair services and fostering a culture of giving back. Founded and run by local industry experts, Mackin’s Auto Body consistently supports educational programs and initiatives designed to bridge the gap between the classroom and the workforce.

“The automotive industry is evolving, and it’s vital for students to have access to the latest technology so they can be prepared for the careers ahead of them,” said Chris Roberts, director of operations at Mackin's Auto Body. “This donation is our way of investing in the future of this industry and helping these students gain the hands-on experience they need to succeed.”

Building the Bridge to Careers

The importance of donations extends far beyond the immediate impact of a single piece of equipment. The welder, Crays said, enhances CTEC’s auto body program and ensures that students gain practical, in-demand skills that are valued by employers across the region. In an industry where technology is rapidly changing, exposure to the latest equipment is crucial for students to stay ahead of the curve.

For students like Natalie, a senior in CTEC’s automotive program, this donation means the world.

“Having access to the best tools in the industry makes a huge difference in our education,” said Emily, another CTEC student. “It helps us feel confident in our skills and gives us a better chance of landing a job after graduation. It’s important to know how to use the tools you have to operate to do your job.”

For more information, visit the CTEC website or the Mackin’s Auto Body website.