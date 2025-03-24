2025 HD Repair Forum Focuses on the Effects of Economic Uncertainty on the Industry

Dr. Christopher Thornberg of Beacon Economics will be the keynote speaker for the HD Repair Forum from April 2-3 in Frisco, Texas. Forum sessions will address political and economic challenges facing the collision repair industry.

Thornberg’s session, “Political Narratives & Economic Realities - The US Outlook with a Focus on the Heavy-Duty Collision Repair Industry,” will examine the divergence between social narratives and economic realities. It focuses on the collision repair industry and heavy-duty trucks and fleets.

The session promises to be an entertaining, often contrarian, and eye-opening exploration of the forces shaping the sector. Attendees will discover the potential effects of a rapidly evolving economic landscape. Thornberg will challenge the audience to question popular narratives and ask meaningful economic questions.

Thornberg is a well-known media commentator with appearances on CNN, CNBC, and NPR. He is regularly quoted in major national dailies and online publications including the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, USA Today, Politico, and Los Angeles Times. He founded Beacon Economics in 2006, and, under his leadership, the firm grew into one of the nation’s most respected economic research organizations. He consults globally for private industry, cities, counties, and public agencies.

In addition to this keynote, the two-day conference features many main stage presentations and educational breakout sessions. Topics at this year’s event include frame and cab repair, advanced driver assistance systems, estimating, adhesive repair, business strategies to drive efficiency, and profitability.

All stakeholders in the medium- and heavy-duty collision repair industry interested in connecting with important business partners and staying up to date on the latest trends and challenges should make plans to attend. The conference offers educational opportunities for repairers, insurers, equipment manufacturers, service providers, and educators. Group rates at the Hyatt Regency are available to registered attendees.

For more information on this year’s program, visit the HD Repair Forum website. For direct access to registration, visit the registration page.