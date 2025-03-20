Fix Auto USA Celebrates Achievements of Women in Collision Repair
In honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Fix Auto USA shared a press release in which it highlighted women leading the way in the collision repair industry, breaking barriers, and shaping the future of this traditionally male-dominated field.
Franchise owner Lynn Werner and HR leader Amanda Fazio continue to make significant contributions at Fix Auto USA and beyond. As these women continue to break barriers and lead their teams, they inspire others to pursue careers in the collision repair industry and create lasting change in their communities. Their work proves that leadership is not defined by gender, but by the dedication, skills, and vision of those who are willing to work hard and persevere.
“We are incredibly proud of the achievements of women like Lynn and Amanda,” said Sabrina Thring, president of Driven Brands Collision Group. “Their leadership, determination, and commitment to their teams are shaping the future of the collision repair industry. We’re excited to support them and look forward to their continued success.”
Lynn Werner, Franchisee at Fix Auto Deer Valley and Fix Auto Norterra
Lynn Werner’s journey into the collision repair industry is a testament to determination, growth, and the power of perseverance. With a background in accounting and corporate roles, she had no experience in collision repair when she first ventured into the business in 2018.
Her entrepreneurial spirit, honed through experiences with franchises such as Dairy Queen, led her to notice an opportunity in the collision repair industry. In 2018, she and her husband, Ron, opened their first Fix Auto location. As a female franchisee in a traditionally male-dominated field, Lynn Werner overcame numerous challenges with confidence and resilience.
“It’s about stepping in, speaking up, and making sure that your voice is heard,” Werner said.
Over the past six years, she gained the respect of her peers and earned recognition, including the Franchisee Engagement Award.
One of Werner’s proudest achievements is the network of mentors she built, including fellow Fix Auto USA female franchisees Wendy Murray and Selvi Rizk, whose guidance is invaluable to her growth.
“Being a woman in this industry means leading with confidence, empathy, and resilience,” Werner said. “It's about standing your ground and showing others that you’re more than capable.”
Werner’s advice for women entering the industry is that dedication and hard work offers great opportunities.
“It’s a lucrative, evolving field,” she said. “Stay on top of your game, be confident in your skills, and never let anyone make you feel less capable because of your gender.”
Amanda Fazio, Director of Human Resources at Puget Group
As the director for human resources at Puget Group — which operates 18 Fix Auto USA locations, 37 CARSTAR locations, and employs 585 people — Amanda Fazio plays a pivotal role in creating a people-first culture across the company.
With a strong foundation of expertise in operations, Fazio’s journey with Fix Auto USA began in 2014 when she joined the corporate team as an assistant to the VP of operations. She quickly rose through the ranks, becoming operations manager before transitioning into her current role as HR director in January 2024. Her promotion from Owner Joe Morella is her proudest moment.
“He places his confidence and trust in me, empowering me to make decisions and giving me strategic autonomy over my department,” she said.
Fazio fosters a culture of support, providing her team with the tools and training they need to succeed. She led developing initiatives that support operational success, including performance reviews and bonus plans centered on key performance indicators to ensure everyone stays on track and meets their goals. Additionally, she established career path programs for growth within the company.
When asked about the challenges she has faced as a woman in the collision repair industry, Fazio emphasized the importance of diversity and the growing presence of women in leadership roles.
“Women have been a big part of Fix Auto USA since I started, and more women are becoming GMs and leaders in the industry,” she said. “Women are capable of anything a man can do in this industry. Leadership in collision repair is not defined by gender—it's about demonstrated individual ability and contribution.”
Fazio’s mentorship efforts are another proud aspect of her career. She’s had the pleasure of mentoring several women, helping them advance their careers in the company.
“I’ve seen women grow from CSR roles to not only shop management, but also positions in accounting, HR, and analytics, and it’s been amazing to watch their success,” she said.
Her advice to women entering the industry is to be persistent and confident.
“You can do anything if you’re willing to work hard and learn,” Fazio said. “The industry needs people who are committed to their craft, no matter their gender."
This International Women’s Day, Fix Auto USA celebrates its inspiring women and the many others who continue to make a difference in the collision repair industry. Their passion, leadership, and unwavering dedication will continue to inspire future generations of female leaders.
For more information, visit the Fix Auto USA website.