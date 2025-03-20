Fix Auto USA Celebrates Achievements of Women in Collision Repair

As the director for human resources at Puget Group — which operates 18 Fix Auto USA locations, 37 CARSTAR locations, and employs 585 people — Amanda Fazio plays a pivotal role in creating a people-first culture across the company.

With a strong foundation of expertise in operations, Fazio’s journey with Fix Auto USA began in 2014 when she joined the corporate team as an assistant to the VP of operations. She quickly rose through the ranks, becoming operations manager before transitioning into her current role as HR director in January 2024. Her promotion from Owner Joe Morella is her proudest moment.

“He places his confidence and trust in me, empowering me to make decisions and giving me strategic autonomy over my department,” she said.

Fazio fosters a culture of support, providing her team with the tools and training they need to succeed. She led developing initiatives that support operational success, including performance reviews and bonus plans centered on key performance indicators to ensure everyone stays on track and meets their goals. Additionally, she established career path programs for growth within the company.

When asked about the challenges she has faced as a woman in the collision repair industry, Fazio emphasized the importance of diversity and the growing presence of women in leadership roles.

“Women have been a big part of Fix Auto USA since I started, and more women are becoming GMs and leaders in the industry,” she said. “Women are capable of anything a man can do in this industry. Leadership in collision repair is not defined by gender—it's about demonstrated individual ability and contribution.”

Fazio’s mentorship efforts are another proud aspect of her career. She’s had the pleasure of mentoring several women, helping them advance their careers in the company.

“I’ve seen women grow from CSR roles to not only shop management, but also positions in accounting, HR, and analytics, and it’s been amazing to watch their success,” she said.

Her advice to women entering the industry is to be persistent and confident.

“You can do anything if you’re willing to work hard and learn,” Fazio said. “The industry needs people who are committed to their craft, no matter their gender."

This International Women’s Day, Fix Auto USA celebrates its inspiring women and the many others who continue to make a difference in the collision repair industry. Their passion, leadership, and unwavering dedication will continue to inspire future generations of female leaders.

For more information, visit the Fix Auto USA website.