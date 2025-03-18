CARSTAR celebrates 6 women for their industry accomplishments

In honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, CARSTAR celebrates the remarkable women making waves in the collision repair industry at. From leading their own locations to advising and supporting franchises across the country, the six women recognized have made significant strides in a traditionally male-dominated field, according to a press release.

Amy Gissendanner, Nicole Burgess, Doni Collins, Kelly Domer, Lisa Smith, and Marilyn Wirt embody the strength, resilience, and leadership that are essential to success in the collision repair industry. As they continue to break barriers, they inspire others to follow in their footsteps and make a lasting impact in the industry.

“The women at CARSTAR are paving the way for future generations of female leaders in the collision repair industry,” said Sabrina Thring, president of Driven Brands Collision Group. “Their passion, expertise, and commitment to their teams exemplify the leadership qualities that are shaping the future of our business. We’re proud to support them and look forward to seeing their continued success.”