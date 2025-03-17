  • Advertise
    Automotive Scholarships Applications Open Until March 31

    March 17, 2025
    Applications are open for more than $800,000 in scholarships for eligible automotive, heavy duty, or collision repair technicians.
    Related To: The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF)
    UAF
    67d496b165dadace5d72c95e Automotiveaftermarketscholarship

    Applications are open for hundreds of scholarships totaling more than $800,000 for the 2025-26 academic year from AutomotiveScholarships.com and HeavyDutyScholarships.com.

    Scholarships are open for students training to become automotive, heavy duty or collision repair technicians. Students studying engineering, business, IT/cybersecurity or other courses in preparation for a career in the motor vehicle aftermarket are also eligible.

    Graduating high school seniors, full-time post-secondary students, and former recipients are welcome to apply. Each completed application is considered for all scholarships where the student meets the qualifications.

    The deadline to apply is Monday, March 31. For more information, visit the Automotive Scholarship website, Heavy Duty Scholarship website, or text your name and email to 720-903-2206. 

