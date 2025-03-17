  • Advertise
    AASP-MN and Lawmakers Join Forces for Improved Insurance Protections

    March 17, 2025
    The association has introduced bipartisan legislation to clarify and strengthen Minnesota law related to insurance claims handling and settlement offers.
    Minnesota legislators and the AASPM-MN are working together to increase insurance protections for repair shop owners and policy holders.
    Minnesota legislators and the AASPM-MN are working together to increase insurance protections for repair shop owners and policy holders.

    The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota is working closely with lawmakers in the Minnesota Senate and House on legislation to strengthen protections for insurance policy holders and repair shops in their dealings with the insurance industry, according to a press release.

    Senate File 2209, sponsored by Sen. Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, and House File 1322, sponsored by Rep. Huot, D-Rosemount, seeks to speed up the repair process by requiring quicker response times from insurers on repair supplements and ensures that repairs related to the safety or operation of a vehicle are not reduced in a settlement offer. They would require detailed documentation of the claims process between the repair shop and the insurance company and prohibits insurers from repeatedly requesting the same information in an effort to drag out the repair negotiations.  

    The legislation would also establish a private right of action for automobile insurance claims, which would allow for the recovery of attorney’s fees, witness fees, disbursements, and reasonable costs associated with any litigation stemming from an unfair claims practice action. The provision would allow repair shops to take matters to court when there have been serious and egregious violations of state statute without relying on reports to the Department of Commerce. Such reliance is a practice that has not been productive in curtailing the behavior of bad actors.  

    AASP-MN said it is grateful to the bill authors and other lawmakers who have supported its efforts on the legislation. It looks forward to moving the bill through the legislative process in the coming weeks and months.
    For additional information, contact Executive Director Linden Wicklund at [email protected] or call at 612-623-1110.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

