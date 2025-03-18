Elmer’s Body Shop Celebrates 100 Years of Craftsmanship and Community

Elmer’s Body Shop marks 100 years of excellence in auto body repair this year, according to a press release. Since its founding in 1925 by Elmer Steffen, the family-owned business has remained a trusted name in collision repair and a cornerstone of downtown Elkhart, Indiana.

The business continues to evolve across four generations while staying true to its commitment to craftsmanship, community, and customer satisfaction.

Elmer’s began as a small auto body shop in the heart of Elkhart and grew into a local institution. It’s recognized for its attention to detail and dedication to quality. Through economic shifts, technological advancements, and generations of leadership, Elmer’s mission is to provide expert craftsmanship and customer care.

Today, Elmer’s continues its legacy under the ownership of Wes Steffen.

“At Elmer’s, we don’t just fix cars — we bring them back to life, one detail at a time,” Wes Steffen said. “This milestone is a testament to the passion of our team, the loyalty of our customers, and the strong ties within our Elkhart community.”

A Legacy of Gratitude and Looking to the Future

The journey began when Elmer Steffen, a body seam sealer at the Crow Elkhart Manufacturing Plant, opened his own shop in 1925. Recognizing that auto body repair was as much an art as it was a skill, Elmer built a foundation of meticulous craftsmanship. His entrepreneurial spirit led to significant expansions in 1935 and 1948, despite the challenges of the Great Depression and World War II.