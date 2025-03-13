How do 3D-printed Parts Affect Pricing and Liability?

Learn how 3D-printed parts affect pricing and liability at the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) webinar on Thursday, March 27, at 2 p.m. ET.

Harold Sears, head of the Advisory Council at Auto Additive, and Gerry Poirier, a consultant at Vector Squared, will discuss how 3D printing is used in the collision repair industry today and its future effects during the one-hour webinar. The free presentation is open to all collision industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members.