How do 3D-printed Parts Affect Pricing and Liability?

Learn how 3D-printed parts affect pricing and liability at the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) webinar on Thursday, March 27, at 2 p.m. ET.
Harold Sears, head of the Advisory Council at Auto Additive, and Gerry Poirier, a consultant at Vector Squared, will discuss how 3D printing is used in the collision repair industry today and its future effects during the one-hour webinar. The free presentation is open to all collision industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members.
Sears has more than 36 years of experience in the automotive industry, including 32 years at Ford. His time at Ford included 29 years in additive manufacturing. His last role at that company was as the technical leader and manager of Ford’s additive manufacturing technology. Sears retired from Ford in December 2022. He has a proven capability to develop and implement additive manufacturing processes that use state-of-the-art technologies to produce commercial parts and prototypes. He received a Henry Ford Technology Award for developing an innovative process that uses 3D printing to manufacture sheet metal stamping tooling. Sears is also a recipient of the Additive Manufacturing Users Group’s Distinguished Innovator Operator award for additive manufacturing expertise and contributions to the industry.
Poirier has more than 50 years of experience in the collision and auto physical damage industries. He worked in auto physical damage management positions with The Hanover Insurance Group, AIG, and Farmers Insurance. He worked on multiple process improvement projects to improve the claims experience for consumers and provide guidance and technical expertise to the staff. He is an active member of the Collision Repair Education Foundation, Intertek, and multiple school collision advisory boards in Georgia. Poirier holds a position on the National Auto Body Council and the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation. He is I-CAR Platinum, has multiple ASE certifications, and was a certified welder.
To register, visit the webinar page here. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with details on how to join the webinar.