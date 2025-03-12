Fix Network Continues F1 Partnership for Second Season

Fix Network announced in a press release that it will continue its partnership with Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber for a second consecutive season, reinforcing a shared commitment to people, performance, and excellence.

With the 2025 racing season officially underway, excitement is building among fans and industry leaders alike. As the teams prepare for another year of competition on track, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber unveiled the livery of its latest car, the C45. Designed with state-of-the-art technology, the new model represents a leap forward in both evolution and revolution – setting a new benchmark for performance on the track.

The Fix Network logo is visible on the inner rear wing endplates and nose of the C45 cars of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.