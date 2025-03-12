Fix Network Continues F1 Partnership for Second Season
Fix Network announced in a press release that it will continue its partnership with Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber for a second consecutive season, reinforcing a shared commitment to people, performance, and excellence.
With the 2025 racing season officially underway, excitement is building among fans and industry leaders alike. As the teams prepare for another year of competition on track, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber unveiled the livery of its latest car, the C45. Designed with state-of-the-art technology, the new model represents a leap forward in both evolution and revolution – setting a new benchmark for performance on the track.
The Fix Network logo is visible on the inner rear wing endplates and nose of the C45 cars of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.
“At Fix Network, we partner with organizations that push boundaries and set new standards,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber exemplifies precision and excellence – values we prioritize in our own operations. From the racetrack to the repair shop, Fix Network’s focus remains on delivering superior service through continuous improvement and innovation and we’re excited for the season ahead.”
Beyond sponsorship, the collaboration underscores Fix Network’s commitment to a high-performance culture and advanced technology integration. Fix Network uses insights from motorsport to improve its franchise network and uphold industry standards.
Like motorsport, the automotive industry is driven by tenacity and a drive for continuous improvement, a vision Fix Network fully embraces. As the 2025 season unfolds, Fix Network looks forward to celebrating milestones with Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber and continuing to push the boundaries of performance both on and off the track.