Fix Network Women Driving Change in Collision Repair

In recognition of International Women's Day, Fix Network is celebrating the contributions of women in the collision industry.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that in 2024, just 4.9 percent of the auto body repair industry, and 3.2 percent of service technicians and mechanics were women. At Fix Network, women are increasingly stepping into roles that drive innovation, from advancing paint and body repair techniques to breaking barriers in glass replacement and structural restoration. Their growing presence enriches the industry with myriad experiences and insights.

The strides made by women thus far are paving the way for a more inclusive and dynamic future. Here are just a few of the remarkable Women of Fix Network who are shaping the future of the industry:

Kim Roberts | Owner, Fix Auto Barrie & NOVUS Glass Barrie (Canada)

Kim Roberts is a highly respected owner of Fix Auto Barrie and NOVUS Glass Barrie. Earlier this year she was nominated for the Women in Trade Award at the Barrie Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business event—an esteemed recognition honoring women who have broken barriers and excelled in their trade. Kim’s expertise, dedication, and leadership in the collision repair industry make her a true role model, inspiring others to push boundaries and strive for excellence.

Nicole Woerner | Director of Partnerships & Development, Fix Network (USA)

Nicole is a distinguished industry leader known for her visionary leadership, strategic problem-solving, and collaborative approach. With over 20 years of experience in the collision repair and automotive sectors, she has made a lasting impact through her expertise and commitment. Whether engaging in key industry events such as SEMA, CIECA, CCC, Auto Glass Week, CIC, IBIS, NABC, CCIF, and the LKQ Industry Client Forum, or actively contributing to Fix Network’s DEI committee, Nicole consistently demonstrates her deep industry knowledge and dedication to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in the field.

Nicole Tukavkin | Refinish Technician, Fix Auto Somerville (Australia)

Nicole, a skilled refinish technician, loves being a mentor to the next generation. Her passion for creativity and artistry has been shaped her career path. Before entering the automotive industry, she ran her own café, gaining valuable entrepreneurial experience that strengthened her work ethic and adaptability. Her journey into collision repair industry began unexpectedly -- after visiting a shop for a minor repair, she was captivated by watching the spray-painter in action. Determined, she applied for countless roles before securing an apprentice with Fix Auto Somerville. Now part of the Fix Network family for more than five years, Nicole’s dedication has earned industry recognition. In 2021, she was nominated for The National Collision Repairer’s Future Leaders of the Industry recognition, and was recently honoured as a finalist at the Paint & Panel National Women in Collision Awards.

Madeleine Kura | Auto Paint Technician, Fix Auto Weilburg (Germany)

Madeleine’s passion for the automotive industry began at an early age, inspired by her brothers’ involvement in the tuning scene. In 2016, she launched her career with an apprenticeship as a vehicle painter at Fix Auto Weilburg (formerly Karosserie- und Lackiercenter Weilburg). Today, she thrives in a dynamic role that offers continuous learning and growth opportunities, allowing her to expand her expertise across various aspects of the industry.

As we celebrate International Women's Day, Fix Network acknowledges the resilience, expertise, and innovation that women bring to the collision repair industry. Their contributions are shaping the future of automotive restoration. By championing diversity and fostering opportunities for women in collision, Fix Network aims to strengthen the industry and inspire the next generation of skilled professionals.