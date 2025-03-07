Most Influential Women Award Recipients Announced

The Most Influential Women honor was established in 1999 to recognize women whose leadership, vision and commitment to excellence have enriched the collision repair industry. Winners are chosen by an independent selection committee comprised of industry professionals, which reviews nominees and selects award recipients based on established criteria, such as industry influence, professional accomplishments, mentorship and community service.

“More than 100 women have now been recognized Most Influential Women by WIN for their contributions to the collision repair industry. These professionals serve as shining examples of the vast opportunities that are available and a testament to the positive impact that women have in this and all other fields,” says Jenny Anderson, MIW Committee Chair. “Through their dedication to excellence, commitment to community and investment in the future through mentoring others, these extraordinary women have made a true impact in collision repair - and we can’t wait to celebrate them at this year’s conference!”

Conference registration is now open and in addition to acknowledging this year’s Most Influential Women recipients, conference attendees will experience three days of collision repair industry learning, mentorship, celebration, and community giveback. The event will also celebrate women in collision repair by acknowledging new 2025 scholarship recipients, community engagement, and taking part in scholarship fundraising options.

Go here for more information on WIN.