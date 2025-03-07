Most Influential Women Award Recipients Announced

2025’s International Women’s Day is celebrated March 8. In its honor, The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced the recipients of its 2025 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, honoring women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.
Six remarkable women will be recognized as new MIWs this year at a gala to be held during WIN’s 2025 Annual Conference. Featuring the theme of “Create Your Own Magic," this year’s conference will be May 5-7 and held at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista – Disney Springs Area, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida – and its Early Bird registration discount has now been extended to Friday, March 7.
The recipients of the 2025 MIW awards are:
- Juliet Alleman, regional manager, CollisionRight
- Trista Anger, regional business manager-coatings, Western Canada, BASF
- Renee Sicotte, owner, Marion Auto Body and Glass
- Erin Solis, senior vice president, Square One Systems/Coyote Vision Group
- Tanya Sweetland, vice president, OEM partnerships, Caliber Collision
- Mandy Wynn, national training and support leader, DCR Systems
The Most Influential Women honor was established in 1999 to recognize women whose leadership, vision and commitment to excellence have enriched the collision repair industry. Winners are chosen by an independent selection committee comprised of industry professionals, which reviews nominees and selects award recipients based on established criteria, such as industry influence, professional accomplishments, mentorship and community service.
“More than 100 women have now been recognized Most Influential Women by WIN for their contributions to the collision repair industry. These professionals serve as shining examples of the vast opportunities that are available and a testament to the positive impact that women have in this and all other fields,” says Jenny Anderson, MIW Committee Chair. “Through their dedication to excellence, commitment to community and investment in the future through mentoring others, these extraordinary women have made a true impact in collision repair - and we can’t wait to celebrate them at this year’s conference!”
Conference registration is now open and in addition to acknowledging this year’s Most Influential Women recipients, conference attendees will experience three days of collision repair industry learning, mentorship, celebration, and community giveback. The event will also celebrate women in collision repair by acknowledging new 2025 scholarship recipients, community engagement, and taking part in scholarship fundraising options.
Go here for more information on WIN.