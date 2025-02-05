  • Advertise
    Hunter Helps Simplify ADAS With Learning Tool

    Feb. 5, 2025
    The interactive website is designed to inform both shops and consumers.
    To help simplify the ever-complicating conversations around ADAS, Hunter Engineering is introducing a website that breaks down sophisticated ADAS procedures and terminology into easy-to-understand topics.
    Available for free to access and use, Hunter’s interactive ADAS Learning Tool works on touchscreen tablets or desktop computers. Designed to assist counter workers or allow customers to explore on their own, the tool succinctly answers many of the why, when and how questions both shops and consumers have regarding ADAS calibrations.
     
    “ADAS has received plenty of attention the past several years, but comparatively little of it deals with talking to actual vehicle owners,” said Tommy Maitz, Hunter Director of Marketing. “This learning tool will help shops have more informative and effective conversations with their customers about which systems are included on their cars, and the need for calibrations.”

    The tool begins by separating ADAS procedures into four main categories – camera, radar, ultrasound, internal – and provides brief overviews and images for each type to aid with in-person discussions. From there, a user can examine the color-coded vehicle image to learn about the specific functions and locations of ADAS components, and when calibrations would be recommended or required.

    Also included on the page are extensive lists of the names OEMs use for the ADAS systems across their models, color-coded to locations on the image. Although the names vary widely across the dozens of OEMs, the functions usually fall into one of the four main categories.

    “While shops generally know much more about ADAS than their customers at this point, there’s still some confusion and uncertainty when they talk to them,” Maitz said. “This tool is a quick and easy way for everyone to understand the concepts and get on the same ADAS page.”
    For more information, click here.

