    Crash Champions Opens New Portland Repair Center

    Feb. 5, 2025
    The newly outfitted location is adjacent to Crash Champions’ LUXE | EV Certified repair center.
    City of Portland
    Portland Forest View

    Crash Champions announced the continued expansion of its Pacific Northwest lineup with the official opening of its newest repair center.

    The 22,000-square-foot facility officially opened for business Monday, February 3. The newly outfitted location is adjacent to Crash Champions’ LUXE | EV Certified repair center which delivers factory-certified services for highline and luxury EV vehicles including Audi, Alfa Romeo, and Tesla.

    “We’re proud of Crash Champions’ rapid growth across the Pacific Northwest,” said founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “This expansion represents our ongoing commitment to meet customer demand by delivering superior, comprehensive collision repair services for Portland and the Pacific Northwest.”

    Crash Champions now operates seven high-quality collision repair centers across Oregon — complementing its national lineup of more than 650 locations in 38 states and Washington D.C. Every Crash Champions repair center backs all work with a written lifetime warranty.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

