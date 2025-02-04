Registration for AASP/NJ's 2025 NORTHEAST Educational Sessions Opens

The wait is over! Registration is now open for the educational portion of AASP/NJ’s 2025 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show set for March 14-16 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Sponsored once again by AirPro Diagnostics, the 2025 NORTHEAST educational slate features some of the industry’s most notable speakers tackling the hottest topics and the most critical concerns to help automotive and collision repair professionals succeed during turbulent times.

“The educational component of NORTHEAST is one of the many reasons automotive repair professionals up and down the East Coast make the trip as it’s the only place outside of SEMA where one can get the latest information on the industry’s most relevant topics,” relays AASP/NJ President Ken Miller. “We are proud to welcome back some of the best minds in the industry. Don’t miss this opportunity to invest in your future!”

The educational component of NORTHEAST will kick off on Friday, March 14 with a full-day workshop presented by Mike Anderson (Collision Advice) and Craig Stevens (CCC Intelligent Solutions) who will dive deep into “Unleashing the Power of CCC One.” Anderson will return to the classrooms on Sunday, March 16 to offer advice on how to “Stay Humble, Stay Hungry.”

Friday evening seminars include “Navigating the Collision Industry Today,” presented by Society of Collision Repair Specialists Executive Director Aaron Schulenburg, who will report on the latest from the blend study, review how conclusions made way for the information providers to conduct their own research, the results of those outcomes and changes to their systems and how that response can provide opportunities to document variations in the refinish process.

Engaging panel discussions are on deck for Saturday, March 15, starting with “Adapt, Assist, Advance: Exploring ADAS Trends in 2025 & Beyond.” Moderated by Liz Stein (Certified Collision Group), this panel of industry experts will discuss the evolution of ADAS with a look at the future of emerging technologies, regulatory and safety considerations and more. Stein will also moderate an OEM panel discussion on “Driving the Future of Repairs,” which will take a look at the latest developments in certification programs.

Presentations from Education Sponsor AirPro Diagnostics, I-CAR, Matthew’s Auto Supplies and others are also on deck. To view the entire educational slate and sign up for this discussion and others, visit aaspnjnortheast.com/education.

Each NORTHEAST educational session costs $35. Get a huge discount on a Full Access NORTHEAST Educational Pass for just $249. Returning for 2025, sign up for classes and bring a friend for FREE. NORTHEAST attendees who register for educational offerings have the option to add a “plus one” to that same class at no additional cost.

Learn more about NORTHEAST 2025 at aasnpnjnortheast.com. For more information about AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.