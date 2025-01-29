Caliber Announced as Winner of 2024 NABC President’s Award

The National Auto Body Council announced that Caliber was named the 2024 winner of the NABC President’s Award, which formally recognizes the NABC member company that supports the vision of the National Auto Body Council through donation of their time and resources.

The announcement and presentation of the majestic traveling trophy honoring the award was presented during the Second Annual NABC Gala, held Monday, January 20, 2025, in Palm Springs, California.

Caliber was selected by the NABC Board of Directors for its ongoing, strong support of the NABC and its programs, including milestones such as:

Longtime Level One member of the National Auto Body Council

the Refurbished more than 600 vehicles to NABC Recycled Rides

Hosted more than 25 events for NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) training

Active supporters of NABC fundraising events and serve on various NABC committees

“Caliber is honored to be recognized by the NABC for the President’s Award,” said Shirin Hezar, account vice president for Caliber and member of the NABC board of directors. “Caliber remains steadfast in supporting the NABC and our common goal to develop and promote the collision repair industry. We look forward to our continued partnership and inspiring others to drive meaningful change.”

Caliber is recognized on the lifetime traveling trophy, which will be showcased at Caliber headquarters in Dallas, Texas. In addition, the NABC will make contributions to the Caliber’s charity of choice in their honor.

“It is our honor to present the 2024 NABC President’s Award to Caliber in recognition of their many contributions to the NABC® and our programs,” said Tom Wolf, chairman, NABC board of directors. “They have demonstrated an incredible commitment to the NABC and our mission, refurbishing more vehicles than any other collision repair organization, training first responders on advanced rescue techniques, steadfastly giving back to veterans and families in need and supporting the NABC® through sponsorship of our events. They are an incredible company, and an amazing partner for the National Auto Body Council.”