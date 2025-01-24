CalPro ADAS IdentiScan Launches on Collabtic Platform

The integration of CalPro ADAS IdentiScan into the Collabtic workflow management platform offers a number of distinct advantages for businesses in the ADAS calibration sector. By merging CalPro’s patented technology with an efficient, user-friendly workflow, this platform enables companies to manage their entire ADAS calibration process—from the creation of repair orders to technician communication—all in a single, centralized system.

This integration is the first solution to provide access to CalPro’s Vehicle Safety Feature Identification and Calibration Patent (US11210869). This unique capability enhances the accuracy and efficiency of ADAS calibrations, ensuring that safety features are properly identified and calibrated.

Since the third quarter of 2024, Collabtic has been consistently generating thousands of scans and ADAS reports each month, complete with integrated images. This showcases the platform's capability to handle large volumes of work while maintaining high-quality output, which further streamlines operations for businesses in the ADAS calibration space.

Key features and benefits include:

Upfront ADAS Calibration Identification: Users can now identify ADAS calibrations and procedures right from the beginning of the repair process, ensuring smoother planning and execution.

Comprehensive Workflow Management: Collabtic users can manage everything from repair orders to technician communication, procedure searches, content management, and technical support—all within a single platform accessible from any device (computer, Apple or Android).

Access to Trusted Calibration Procedures: Through live links to ALLDATA and SUN Collision, CalPro offers real-time access to the most up-to-date calibration procedures with the user’s valid subscription. For those without these accounts, I-CAR RTS links are available for free.

Reliability and Compliance: Customers no longer need to worry about broken links to outdated or illegally downloaded procedures. The platform ensures that the information used is legitimate, protecting users from the risks of relying on third-party sources or violating licensing agreements.

Reduction of Liability Risks: With direct access to reputable sources, users avoid the risks associated with using outdated calibration information to perform their repairs and calibrations.

By embedding CalPro’s technology into the Collabtic platform, businesses can save time and ensure accuracy, all while improving operational efficiency.