    Colours Trade Show Coming This Year

    Jan. 23, 2025
    The trade show features training opportunities, product demonstrations, and more.
    Colours Inc. trade Show Graphic

    This year, Colors, Inc. expects over a thousand individuals to come out to the trade show at Kalahari Resorts and Convention Center in the Poconos, Pennsylvania.

    The trade show features training opportunities, product demonstrations, and networking events, providing attendees with insights into the latest industry trends and innovations.

    As one of the leading distributors in automotive, fleet, and industrial paints and supplies, Colours will be showcasing the latest technologies with over 90 industry vendors. Breakout sessions and classes are free for individuals looking to acquire more knowledge on a rapidly developing industry and are available through registration.

    Colours also takes the opportunity to raise funds for the Dino Rossi Foundation, a 501©(3) foundation they founded in 2021 in memory of a valued employee. The foundation provides scholarships to employees, their families, and customers pursuing two- or four-year degrees in the automotive industry.

    This year, the trade show is taking place on Monday, March 17, 2025, from 4:00-9:00 p.m. Registration is free and open now at www.GoColours.com.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

