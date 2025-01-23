  • Advertise
    Dave Luehr and Ryan Taylor Present the 6th Annual Positivity Summit

    Jan. 23, 2025
    This year’s virtual event will feature more than 50 experts from around the globe.
    Dave Luehr's Elite Body Shop Solutions
    From left: David Luehr and Ryan Taylor.
    From left: David Luehr and Ryan Taylor.

    Dave Luehr of Elite Body Shop Solutions and Ryan Taylor of BodyShop Booster have announced the 6th Annual Positivity Summit, scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. This year’s virtual event will feature more than 50 experts from around the globe, offering insights on leveraging change to accelerate growth in the collision repair industry.

    Registration for the free online event is available at collisionsummit.com. Attendees are encouraged to join as their schedules permit, even if they cannot attend the entire event live.

    The collision industry is undergoing significant transformation, presenting new opportunities for independent repairers. The Positivity Summit aims to equip shop owners with strategies to stay competitive.

    “Right now, we are riding the crest of another wave of change,” said Taylor. “Shops that understand how to harness these shifts will thrive. The Summit is an incredible opportunity to hear from leading industry experts and successful shop owners who will share exactly how to position your business to not only survive but grow forward.”

    Positivity Summit
    6th_summit_banner_with_url

    Each of the 50-plus speakers will provide actionable takeaways for immediate implementation. Topics will include AI advancements, ADAS, EV, OEM changes, and straight-through processing. Participants will learn how to create stronger teams, boost income, and differentiate their businesses.

    “Positivity isn’t about ignoring reality; it’s about facing challenges head-on, learning from them, and finding opportunities others might miss,” said Luehr. “As we navigate these changes, the key to success is taking action, and that’s exactly what we’re offering at the Summit: real, actionable steps to help your shop grow forward.”

