Dave Luehr and Ryan Taylor Present the 6th Annual Positivity Summit

Dave Luehr of Elite Body Shop Solutions and Ryan Taylor of BodyShop Booster have announced the 6th Annual Positivity Summit, scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. This year’s virtual event will feature more than 50 experts from around the globe, offering insights on leveraging change to accelerate growth in the collision repair industry.

Registration for the free online event is available at collisionsummit.com. Attendees are encouraged to join as their schedules permit, even if they cannot attend the entire event live.

The collision industry is undergoing significant transformation, presenting new opportunities for independent repairers. The Positivity Summit aims to equip shop owners with strategies to stay competitive.

“Right now, we are riding the crest of another wave of change,” said Taylor. “Shops that understand how to harness these shifts will thrive. The Summit is an incredible opportunity to hear from leading industry experts and successful shop owners who will share exactly how to position your business to not only survive but grow forward.”