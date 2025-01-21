AASP/NJ Previews Annual NORTHEAST Show Educational Slate

ASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST 2025 Automotive Services Show is less than two months away and excitement is growing throughout the industry for the largest automotive services show on the East Coast known for its elite educational slate, a first look at the latest tools and equipment and so more.

Details are still rolling in about the educational offerings expected at NORTHEAST 2025, happening March 14-16 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, New Jersey. The full schedule will be available at the end of January.

The NORTHEAST 2025 educational slate (sponsored by AirPro Diagnostics) will bring the return of industry rockstars like David Luehr (Elite Body Shop Solutions), Mike Anderson (Collision Advice), Aaron Schulenburg (Society of Collision Repair Specialists) and many more to the MEC for the 48th iteration of AASP/NJ’s flagship event.

Attendees will also hear from Taylor Moss of OEC on the hot topic of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it can provide major opportunities for shops to benefit from. Schulenburg will review the results of SCRS’ blend study and how the outcomes and changes from the information providers can provide opportunities to document variations in the refinish process. Laura Gay (Consolidation Coach) and Matt DiFrancesco (High Lift Financial) will walk repair professionals through the process of “How to Create and Achieve Your Post Shop Life.” Panel discussions on ADAS and OEM are also expected, with even more classes to be announced later this month.

“A new year is here and with that comes new ideas and solutions,” AASP/NJ President Ken Miller said. “NORTHEAST 2025 is where the industry gathers to obtain the newest information available on some of the industry’s most crucial concerns. We all know this industry isn’t getting easier, so the only way to truly thrive is to stay informed. What better way to do that than at NORTHEAST where one can get insight from an array of industry experts.”