WIN Collision Repair Scholarship Applications Now Open

The Women’s Industry Network’s (WIN) has again partnered with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to administer its scholarship program, aiming at encouraging and empowering women with a passion for the collision repair industry.

Applications are now open, at this link, through March 6, and scholarships are presented annually to deserving students enrolled in viable collision repair technology programs. This past year, WIN expanded its signature scholarship program, supporting a record 30 female students who demonstrated a desire to excel in the field of collision repair.

“WIN's commitment to driving the future of the industry is anchored by our investment in women aspiring to work in collision repair,” says Lisa Ferguson, WIN 2025 Scholarship/Student Relations Committee Chair. “WIN’s Student Membership program also provides access to a number of valuable resources and opportunities in addition to scholarship opportunities.”

“In addition, WIN committee volunteers focus on building relationships with students to ensure their success, help them interact with other students on the same career path, and match WIN members who can assist with additional mentoring as needed,” adds Ellen Sieminski, WIN 2025 Scholarship/Student Relations Committee Vice Chair.

As part of the application process, each WIN Scholarship applicant is registered for, and receives, a complimentary WIN Student Membership. WIN also supports collision repair instructors with access to free WIN memberships through the Pay It Forward campaign.

The expanded WIN Scholarship program offers the College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards on four awards tiers: CHAMPIONS, STARS, TRAILBLAZERS and LEGENDS. Recipients are awarded a scholarship ranging from $500 up to $2,500 based on the selection team’s evaluation of their application and the interview process. They are also eligible to receive WIN wearables and branded items.

Some WIN scholarship recipients are also eligible for receipt of well-stocked tool kits. Such complete kits are imperative as students begin their professional journey in collision repair, as oftentimes apprentice positions in shops or in classes have to share basic tools or lack the higher-end tools they need to successfully complete their projects.

WIN 2024 Scholarship Award Winners

CHAMPIONS Recipient

• Teisha Chambers, Miami Gardens, Fla. (McFatter Technical College)

• Alicia Davis, Clarksville, Tenn. (Lincoln College of Technology - Nashville)

• Tamara Fowlkes, Chattanooga, Tenn.(Chattanooga State Community Technical College)

• Autumn Havey, Boise, Idaho (Dennis Technical Education Center)

• Desirae Kane, Lawton, Okla. (Great Plains Technology Center)

• Izzy Povod, Williamsport, Penn. (Pennsylvania College of Technology)

• Alexa Rogers, Bruceton, Tenn. (TCAT Henry/Carroll)

• Lauren Schmidt, Kennett Square, Penn. (Automotive Training Center – Exton campus)

• Mia Seacrist, Norfolk, Neb. (Northeast Community College)

• Krystal Vazquez, McKinney, Texas. (Collin College Technical Campus)

STARS Recipient

• Charlotte Lake, Spring, Texas (Universal Technical Institute)

• Claudia Mandujano, Pelham, Ala. (Lincoln Tech)

TRAILBLAZERS Recipient

• Jamie Achenbaugh, Council Bluffs, Iowa (Metropolitan Community College)

• Victoria Alexander, Rexburg, Idaho (Idaho State University)

• Esperanza Calderon, Marissa, Ill. (Career Center of Southern Illinois)

• Mikayla Hoth, Brooklyn Park, Minn. (Dunwoody College of Technology)

• Bobbi Lockett, Chattanooga, Tenn. (Chattanooga State Community College)

• Magaly Mora, Chicago, Ill. (Kennedy King College)

• Keyla Orellana, Houston, Texas (Universal Technical Institute)

• Briana Onofre, Minneapolis, Minn. (Dunwoody College of Technology)

• Cher Riopelle, The Woodlands, Texas (Universal Technical Institute)

• Samantha Rivera, Highland Mills, N.Y. (Hudson Valley Community College)

LEGENDS Recipient

• Amanda Baker, Wake Forest, N.C. (Wake Tech Community College)

• Carolyn DesJardin, Clarksville, Tenn. (TCAT – Henry/Carroll)

• Mattie Johnson, Bagley, Wisc. (Southwest Wisconsin Technical College)

• Bailey Longstaff, Ottawa, Kans. (Washburn Tech University)

• Jazmyne Martinez, Denver, Colo. (Warren Tech)

• Diamond Molina, San Antonio, Fla. (Hillsborough Community College)

• Kyla Sanders, Borden Ind. (Prosser Career and Education Center)

• Madysen Smith, Dauphin, Penn. (Dauphin County Technical School)