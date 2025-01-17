Three of Ferrari’s “Big Six” to be Headlined in Miami Sale this March

RM Sotheby’s, one of largest collector car auction house by total sales, announced the first official highlights of its Miami 2025 auction lineup. During the highly anticipated ModaMiami weekend, March 1-2, 2025, three of Ferrari’s legendary “Big Six” models—the Enzo, F40, and F50—will be offered at auction.

This extraordinary trio presents a rare opportunity for collectors to acquire three of Ferrari’s most iconic halo cars in a single event.

“When it comes to collectible Ferraris, the flagship models are considered the most desirable of all road-going Ferraris,” said Gord Duff, president of RM Sotheby’s. “They’re regarded as pieces of history and showcase the very best of Ferrari. Having three of the Big Six together in one sale is truly special. Each of these examples is a low-mileage, highly original car, complete with its original tools, manuals, and more. They are poised to become either the first step toward completing a Big Six collection or the final piece to round out a full Ferrari lineup.”

The Ferrari F40, F50, and Enzo represent half of the “Big Six” Ferraris—models that have defined decades of performance, innovation, and the pinnacle of Ferrari’s technological and design achievements. Released roughly once every 10 years, these flagship “halo cars” have shaped Ferrari’s legacy and captivated enthusiasts around the world.

The 154th of only 349 examples built, this 1996 Ferrari F50 is a low-mileage, showroom-quality supercar celebrating Ferrari’s 50th anniversary. With just 2,174 kilometers (1,351 miles) on the odometer, it seamlessly blends Formula 1 technology with road-going performance. Powered by a naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V12 derived directly from Ferrari’s F1 program, it features a carbon fiber chassis and open-top design, delivering an unmatched driving experience. With extensive service history and Ferrari Classiche Certification, this F50 is presented in completely original paint and includes its original owner’s manuals, warranty booklet, tools, fitted luggage, and removable hardtop in its road case. It is also accompanied by service invoices and a history report by Marcel Massini (Estimate: $5,500,000–$6,500,000). 2003 Ferrari Enzo: Built to honor Ferrari’s founder, the Enzo represents the pinnacle of early 2000s Formula 1 technology. Powered by a 6.0-liter V12 and constructed with lightweight carbon fiber, it is one of only 399 examples ever built. This ultra-low-mileage, two-owner, U.S.-spec Enzo has just 1,049 miles, with most of the mileage accrued during the first owner’s 17-year ownership. Presented in near-showroom condition, approximately 100 examples were delivered to the U.S., and this car is one of only five U.S.-spec examples finished in Rosso Corsa over Natural leather. It retains all of its original accessories, including fitted luggage, battery charger, window sticker, and original warranty book, and is documented with a history report by Ferrari expert Marcel Massini (Estimate: $5,500,000–$6,500,000).

ModaMiami, taking place 1–2 March 2025, is RM Sotheby’s flagship East Coast event, blending automotive artistry, luxury, and lifestyle into an unforgettable weekend.