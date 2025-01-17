Enlyte’s 2025 Trends Report Examines ‘The Year of Generative AI’

As the use of generative AI continues to expand, 2025 is poised to be the year this technology significantly starts to change how Americans live and work. This is especially true in the P&C industry, as companies strive to balance efficiency and costs with investments in systems, training and change management.

To help position insurance and automotive leaders in managing this shift as well as better understanding and managing other key issues impacting P&C, Enlyte has issued its 2025 Envision Trends Report. The annual publication delivers valuable insights from prominent subject matter experts at Enlyte through an extensive report covering today’s most pressing issues.

Aside from AI, this also includes topics such as using data analytics to better identify and address mental health’s influence on claims and understanding the impact of increased provider consolidation on workers’ compensation.

"Our unique perspective spanning auto collision, casualty, and workers' comp claims, coupled with our history of pioneering AI innovations, positions us to offer valuable insights into the evolving landscape of P&C claims," said Alex Sun, CEO of Enlyte. "In this year's report, we explore emerging trends and technologies shaping our industry, while also addressing crucial factors like mental health strategies and potential regulatory shifts that will impact the future of claims management."

The 2025 Envision Trends Report authors examine challenges industry leaders currently face and offer insights into meeting these issues and realizing future goals. Its seven chapters focus on topics P&C and collision repair leaders care about most. Among these are: