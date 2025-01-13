CIF’s ‘Cocktails for a Cause’ Event Being Used to Highlight L.A. Fires

The Collision Industry Foundation's 14th annual 'Cocktails for a Cause' event, scheduled for January 21, is being used to highlight the L.A. fires in a recent press release by the California Auto Body Association.

"Southern California is facing a major crisis as devastating wildfires — fueled by dry conditions and strong winds — force families to evacuate, destroy homes and businesses, and threaten entire communities," the California Auto Body association stated in a news release promoting the annual event.

The event aims to raise funds for disaster relief for collision industry professionals and will feature networking, food, beverages, a live drawing, and an auction. It will be held at the Agua Caliente Casino’s CASCADE Lounge, starting at 6:30 p.m. PT.

CIF has supported hundreds of individuals over the past two decades through contributions from corporations and individuals. They offer two main fundraising programs: the Annual Donor Program and the CIF Annual Charity Event. The CIF board of trustees invites everyone to attend and support their mission.

For more information and to register, visit the CIF website. You can support CIF through donations, joining the Annual Donor Program, and following them on social media. The CIF Board of Trustees expressed their gratitude for the continued support and wished everyone happy holidays.