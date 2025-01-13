CIF Issues Statement on L.A. Fires

The devastation and destruction caused by the recent L.A. fires continue to grow. USA Today reported on January 13 that the death toll has grown to 24, with many people reported missing.

USA Today also reported on the same day that over 300,000 people have been told to evacuate or at least be prepared to flee.

This prompted the Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) to address collision repairers in the Los Angeles area.

“Our hearts are with those whose lives have been upended by these horrible events,” the organization stated on its Facebook page.

In the same post, CIF requests help in finding collision repairers who are in need and requested donations to this cause, which are tax-deductible.