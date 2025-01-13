  • Advertise
    CIF Issues Statement on L.A. Fires

    Jan. 13, 2025
    CIF is asking for help in finding repairers in need in the Los Angeles area.
    The devastation and destruction caused by the recent L.A. fires continue to grow. USA Today reported on January 13 that the death toll has grown to 24, with many people reported missing.

    USA Today also reported on the same day that over 300,000 people have been told to evacuate or at least be prepared to flee.

    This prompted the Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) to address collision repairers in the Los Angeles area.

    “Our hearts are with those whose lives have been upended by these horrible events,” the organization stated on its Facebook page.

    In the same post, CIF requests help in finding collision repairers who are in need and requested donations to this cause, which are tax-deductible.

    About the Author

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa | Associate Editor

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa is associate editor at FenderBender and ABRN. He has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and has covered various beats beyond collision repair news such as politics, education, sports, and religion. His first car was a silver 2009 Chrysler Sebring which he nicknamed the Enterprise because he’s a Star Trek fan. He now drives a 2014 Jeep Cherokee in order to tolerate Minnesota winters.

