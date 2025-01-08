SEMA Scholarship Program Now Accepting Applications

The 2025 SEMA Scholarship application period for students pursuing careers in the automotive or performance parts industries is now open. Interested applicants can submit their application now through Saturday, March 1, at www.sema.org/scholarships.

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund supports career development and access to the automotive industry by offering financial awards of up to $5,000 to help foster the next generation of industry leaders and innovators. In addition to financial assistance, scholarship winners have the opportunity to attend the SEMA Show, providing unparalleled exposure to the industry’s workforce, as well as networking opportunities.

“Education can be expensive and deter students from pursuing careers in the industries that they are passionate about,” said Jose Escobar, SEMA manager of recognition programs. “With the SEMA Scholarship program, we aim to make education more affordable and accessible to the next generation of automotive industry leaders and open doors for them to see what’s possible.”

High school seniors and college students in the United States and Canada who demonstrate a passion for automotive hobbies and careers are eligible to apply. Scholarships are available in a variety of disciplines leading to a career in automotive aftermarket, including accounting, sales, marketing, engineering, and more.

A loan forgiveness component is also available to employees of SEMA-member companies who have completed and are currently paying off a loan for a program of study at an accredited university, college, or vocational/technical school within the United States and Canada. Loan forgiveness awards are issued at $2,000.

Eligible students and SEMA-member company employees can apply until March 1, 2025, at www.sema.org/scholarships.