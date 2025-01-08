  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    SEMA Scholarship Program Now Accepting Applications

    Jan. 8, 2025
    Awards of up to $5,000 available to students pursuing automotive careers.
    Related To: Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA)
    SEMA
    2024 SEMA Scholarship Winners

    The 2025 SEMA Scholarship application period for students pursuing careers in the automotive or performance parts industries is now open. Interested applicants can submit their application now through Saturday, March 1, at www.sema.org/scholarships.

    The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund supports career development and access to the automotive industry by offering financial awards of up to $5,000 to help foster the next generation of industry leaders and innovators. In addition to financial assistance, scholarship winners have the opportunity to attend the SEMA Show, providing unparalleled exposure to the industry’s workforce, as well as networking opportunities.

    “Education can be expensive and deter students from pursuing careers in the industries that they are passionate about,” said Jose Escobar, SEMA manager of recognition programs. “With the SEMA Scholarship program, we aim to make education more affordable and accessible to the next generation of automotive industry leaders and open doors for them to see what’s possible.”

    High school seniors and college students in the United States and Canada who demonstrate a passion for automotive hobbies and careers are eligible to apply. Scholarships are available in a variety of disciplines leading to a career in automotive aftermarket, including accounting, sales, marketing, engineering, and more.

    A loan forgiveness component is also available to employees of SEMA-member companies who have completed and are currently paying off a loan for a program of study at an accredited university, college, or vocational/technical school within the United States and Canada. Loan forgiveness awards are issued at $2,000.

    Eligible students and SEMA-member company employees can apply until March 1, 2025, at www.sema.org/scholarships.

     

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.