Classic Collision Opens 'State-of-the-Art' Facilities in Three States Before New Year

Classic Collision announced, before New Year's Eve, the opening of three newly renovated, state-of-the-art repair facilities in Kentucky, Ohio, and Washington, according to a news release.

The facilities "represent our continued commitment to providing the highest level of service and leveraging cutting-edge technology in the collision repair industry," the release claims.

“We are excited to open these upgraded locations as Classic Collision centers, providing a modernized repair experience to our customers. We are proud to enter the great states of Kentucky and Ohio while also expanding our presence in Washington. We invite customers to visit our newest locations to experience the difference firsthand,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.