  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Classic Collision Opens 'State-of-the-Art' Facilities in Three States Before New Year

    Jan. 6, 2025
    These locations can be found in Kentucky, Ohio, and Washington.
    Related To: Classic Collision
    Classic Collision logo
    Classic Collision logo

    Classic Collision announced, before New Year's Eve, the opening of three newly renovated, state-of-the-art repair facilities in Kentucky, Ohio, and Washington, according to a news release.

    The facilities "represent our continued commitment to providing the highest level of service and leveraging cutting-edge technology in the collision repair industry," the release claims.

    “We are excited to open these upgraded locations as Classic Collision centers, providing a modernized repair experience to our customers. We are proud to enter the great states of Kentucky and Ohio while also expanding our presence in Washington. We invite customers to visit our newest locations to experience the difference firsthand,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.