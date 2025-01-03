  • Advertise
    Free Webinar from ASE: What’s New at ASE

    Jan. 3, 2025
    The goal of the webinar is to help attendees learn about ASE’s direction, programs, and plans moving forward.
    ASE
    ASE

    The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar on Tuesday, January 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “What’s New at ASE.”

    In this webinar, Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE, will share his vision for ASE and its place in a rapidly changing automotive service industry. Webinar attendees will learn about ASE’s direction, programs, and plans moving forward.

    Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for this live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate.

    After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event.

