Free Webinar from ASE: What’s New at ASE

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar on Tuesday, January 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “What’s New at ASE.”

In this webinar, Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE, will share his vision for ASE and its place in a rapidly changing automotive service industry. Webinar attendees will learn about ASE’s direction, programs, and plans moving forward.

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for this live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event.