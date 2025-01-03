Study Reveals Age Groups Most Likely to Cause Fatal Crashes

The study found that 22-year-old drivers were involved in 294,483 crashes throughout 2022, ranking them third in terms of incident rates, behind 19-year-olds (299,376 crashes) and 18-year-olds (295,280 crashes). This age group also accounted for 11.19% of all Gen Z drivers involved in crashes.

Following closely, 31-year-olds were the second most at-risk age group, with 1,338 driver fatalities and 234,280 reported crashes in 2022. The third most at-risk age group were 23-year-olds, with 1,312 driver fatalities and 265,324 crashes.

The study also highlighted that 24-year-olds and 30-year-olds were among the top five most at-risk ages, with 1,298 and 1,293 driver fatalities respectively. These five age groups collectively accounted for 11.02% of all driver fatalities in 2022.

In terms of generational risk, Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) were identified as the most dangerous generation on the roads, with a rate of 50,291 drivers in crashes per 1 million population, accounting for 30.26% of all crashes.