Texas Collision Centers Location Hosts Recycled Rides Event

Sielback’s journey from being a proud serviceman to a homeless veteran is a testament to the harsh realities many veterans face when transitioning back to civilian life. He attended various job training programs and counseling sessions, demonstrating his commitment to improving his situation and becoming self-sufficient once again. Finally, Sielback found stable housing in the HUDVASH program which allowed him to rent an apartment with a Section 8 voucher. He stood out as a deserving candidate due to his unwavering perseverance and dedication to improving his life despite the numerous obstacles he has faced. His story is a powerful example of resilience, and his nominator, Soldiers’ Angels, said that it will be a crucial step in helping him achieve the stability and independence he has worked so hard for.

Texas Collision Centers has been honored three times as one of the Dallas Morning News Top Workplaces. Company leaders explain that they value employee retention over maximizing profits. This family-owned business operates 14 full-service collision, glass, and paint facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Texas Collision Centers chief strategy officer Shyllo Michaelis attended the presentation and commented, “Texas Collision Centers is so very grateful to have been chosen as the repair partner to refurbish this vehicle for the benefit of such a worthy veteran recipient in Mr. Sielbeck. Giving back to the communities we serve is ingrained in our culture and an important part of our identity as an organization.”

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council have donated more than 3,500 vehicles valued at some $50 million.

Additional partners in this NABC Recycled Rides presentation included Complete Collision Solutions, Wheel Technologies.com, LKQ, AutoNation Hyundai North Richland Hills, Advanced Remarketing Services, Cars for Charity, Copart, and Enterprise.