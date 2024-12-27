Viral on TikTok: Employee Shares ‘List' of Demands from a Customer

A video by the TikTok account, It’ll Buff, has reached nearly 40,000 views as of December 26, after being posted on November 20.

The video features an employee at a body shop pulling out a piece of paper, supposedly from a customer, with a “Christmas list” of things to do for a 2003 Lexus SC430.

“Number one, repair front and rear bumpers. Number two, change out all front and back lightbulbs, supplied by the customer. Three, buff headlights. Four, check alignment. Five, touch up paint at minor spots,” said Ash Erculiani, the body shop worker featured in the video. “And the part that kills me… you will do everything on this list and they will still give you a six out of ten.”

Many followers showed support. One commenter said, “Checking an alignment is basically doing an alignment.” Another said, “I have a desk plaque that literally says NOPE on it. No surveys here, no extras for free.”

It’ll Buff is a TikTok account that shares personal experiences and funny videos, often targeted at body shop repairers.