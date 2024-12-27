  • Advertise
    Viral on TikTok: Employee Shares ‘List' of Demands from a Customer

    Dec. 27, 2024
    This influencer’s video, which was under a minute, reached 40,000 views.
    Ash Erculiani/It'll Buff (TikTok account)
    Ash Erculiani

    A video by the TikTok account, It’ll Buff, has reached nearly 40,000 views as of December 26, after being posted on November 20.

    The video features an employee at a body shop pulling out a piece of paper, supposedly from a customer, with a “Christmas list” of things to do for a 2003 Lexus SC430.

    “Number one, repair front and rear bumpers. Number two, change out all front and back lightbulbs, supplied by the customer. Three, buff headlights. Four, check alignment. Five, touch up paint at minor spots,” said Ash Erculiani, the body shop worker featured in the video. “And the part that kills me… you will do everything on this list and they will still give you a six out of ten.”

    Many followers showed support. One commenter said, “Checking an alignment is basically doing an alignment.” Another said, “I have a desk plaque that literally says NOPE on it. No surveys here, no extras for free.”

    It’ll Buff is a TikTok account that shares personal experiences and funny videos, often targeted at body shop repairers.

    About the Author

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa | Associate Editor

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa is associate editor at FenderBender and ABRN. He has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and has covered various beats beyond collision repair news such as politics, education, sports, and religion. His first car was a silver 2009 Chrysler Sebring which he nicknamed the Enterprise because he’s a Star Trek fan. He now drives a 2014 Jeep Cherokee in order to tolerate Minnesota winters.

