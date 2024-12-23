  • Advertise
    Tesla Cybertruck Closes Year with 7th Recall

    Dec. 23, 2024
    This issue also affects other Tesla models.
    Tesla
    6765fb5aa1c4ede7cd4a0afc Cybertruck 5

    Tesla is recalling 694,304 vehicles, including the 2024 Cybertruck, 2017-2025 Model 3, and 2020-2025 Model Y, due to a potential issue with the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). 

    The TPMS warning light may not remain illuminated between drive cycles, failing to alert drivers of low tire pressure, which increases the risk of a crash. This issue means the vehicles do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 138, “Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems.”

    Tesla has addressed the problem by releasing an over-the-air (OTA) software update, which is available free of charge. Owners will receive notification letters by February 15, 2025. For more information, Tesla owners can contact customer service at 1-877-798-3752, referencing recall number SB-24-00-018.

    Additionally, owners can reach out to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.nhtsa.gov for further assistance.

    The NHTSA website also shows that this is the seventh recall involving the Cybertruck this year. 

