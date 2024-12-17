VIVE Collision Expands Footprint to Nine East Coast States

VIVE Collision announced the addition of its 52nd location, Xtreme Collision Center Powered by VIVE, located in Morrisville, Vermont, marking a milestone as VIVE now operates in nine East Coast states, including Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

This expansion comes less than two months after VIVE announced its 50th location.

“Adding Vermont to our footprint is another significant milestone in our journey to reshape the collision repair industry,” said Vartan Jerian, Jr., CEO of VIVE Collision. “Our approach isn’t just about growth; it’s about transforming the repair experience. By focusing on quality, safety, and innovation, we’re not only setting a new standard for our customers but also for the technicians and teams who power our shops.”

The location is 5,800-square-foot and in the heart of Morrisville. As VIVE continues its expansion, its emphasis on scalability, high-quality repairs, and robust OEM partnerships positions the company as a trailblazer in the collision repair sector.

“Our goal is to change the mindset of this industry,” Jerian added, emphasizing VIVE’s people-first philosophy. “It’s not just about how fast a repair can be completed; it’s about flawless execution at every step. We empower our technicians to focus on safety and quality.”

Many of its locations hold certifications with leading vehicle manufacturers, including Porsche, BMW, Audi, Jaguar & Land Rover, ensuring repairs meet the highest standards of safety and precision.