Crash Champions Raises $50,000 For Navy SEAL Foundation

The Crash Champions Collision Repair Team, as part of its ongoing support of the military community and U.S. Armed Forces nonprofit organizations, announced a contribution of $50,000 to the Navy SEAL Foundation, according to a news release.

The gift was presented on behalf of Crash Champions team members who purchased and proudly displayed special-edition polos and T-shirts representing the company’s support of the brave men and women who serve, or have previously served, in the U.S. Armed Forces.

“We’re grateful to Crash Champions and its team members for their inspired and ongoing belief in our mission,” said Robin King, CEO of the Navy SEAL Foundation. “The funds from this gift will deliver a profound impact across the Navy SEAL Foundation’s five pillars of support, with real impact going directly to the warriors, veterans, and family members of Naval Special Warfare (NSW). Thank you to every team member who engaged in this campaign and showcased their support for the Navy SEAL Foundation.”

Since 2023, Crash Champions has contributed $90,000 to the Navy SEAL Foundation through the annual fundraising campaign.

“Through the years, this effort has resonated deeply with team members and their families across the Crash Champions organization,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We recognize the tremendous privilege we have to live and work in a free society, and that privilege is only possible because of the selfless sacrifice of the brave men and women who serve in the armed forces. Giving back to organizations like the Navy SEAL Foundation is a small token of our gratitude, and we’re thankful for the good work they do to support and invest in the lives of veterans and their family members."

The 2024 campaign officially launched in May, coinciding with Memorial Day, and concluded in November, as team members across Crash Champions’ 650-plus high-quality collision repair centers purchased and showcased the patriotic shirts and uniforms. The 2024 edition of the uniforms featured a camouflage design along with a U.S. flag embroidered along the sleeve.