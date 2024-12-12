Angry Customer Violently Returns Vehicle

A man drove his newly purchased car into the front window of the Tim Dahle Mazda dealership in Sandy, Utah, after being denied a refund, according to several news outlets.

The incident occurred on December 9, when Michael Lee Murray returned to the dealership hours after buying the car, claiming it had mechanical issues, according to KUTV. When the dealership refused to take the car back, citing the "as-is" sales contract, Murray threatened to crash the vehicle into the building. Despite attempts by the dealership staff to calm him down and offer solutions, Murray followed through on his threat, causing significant damage to the dealership's front entrance and another vehicle inside.