  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Angry Customer Violently Returns Vehicle

    Dec. 12, 2024
    The video of the angry customer crashing his car into the same dealership where he bought it went viral on social media.
    adobestock_268111620
    Angry man in car

    A man drove his newly purchased car into the front window of the Tim Dahle Mazda dealership in Sandy, Utah, after being denied a refund, according to several news outlets.

    The incident occurred on December 9, when Michael Lee Murray returned to the dealership hours after buying the car, claiming it had mechanical issues, according to KUTV. When the dealership refused to take the car back, citing the "as-is" sales contract, Murray threatened to crash the vehicle into the building. Despite attempts by the dealership staff to calm him down and offer solutions, Murray followed through on his threat, causing significant damage to the dealership's front entrance and another vehicle inside.

    The crash, which was captured on video and went viral, has sparked discussions about consumer rights and the responsibilities of car dealerships. According to Deseret News, the dealership's general manager, Tyler Slade, emphasized that the car was sold as a "mechanic's special" and that the customer was aware of its condition. The damage from the crash is estimated to be around $10,000.

    Fox 13 reports that Murray was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

    The incident sparked the dealership’s social media, gaining attention with account users expressing their dissatisfaction with the dealership’s services.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.