Angry Customer Violently Returns Vehicle

A man drove his newly purchased car into the front window of the Tim Dahle Mazda dealership in Sandy, Utah, after being denied a refund, according to several news outlets.
The incident occurred on December 9, when Michael Lee Murray returned to the dealership hours after buying the car, claiming it had mechanical issues, according to KUTV. When the dealership refused to take the car back, citing the "as-is" sales contract, Murray threatened to crash the vehicle into the building. Despite attempts by the dealership staff to calm him down and offer solutions, Murray followed through on his threat, causing significant damage to the dealership's front entrance and another vehicle inside.
The crash, which was captured on video and went viral, has sparked discussions about consumer rights and the responsibilities of car dealerships. According to Deseret News, the dealership's general manager, Tyler Slade, emphasized that the car was sold as a "mechanic's special" and that the customer was aware of its condition. The damage from the crash is estimated to be around $10,000.
Fox 13 reports that Murray was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
The incident sparked the dealership’s social media, gaining attention with account users expressing their dissatisfaction with the dealership’s services.