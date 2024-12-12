  • Advertise
    Crash Champions Presents $200,000 to Collision Engineering at Annual Charity Golf Outing

    Dec. 12, 2024
    This gift is the largest donation in the 11-year history of the Crash Champions charity golf outing.
    Crash Champions
    Chairty Golf Outing

    Crash Champions Collision Repair Team announced a $200,000 contribution to Collision Engineering at their 11th annal charity golf outing, according to a news release.

    The $200,000 gift is the largest donation in the 11-year history of the Crash Champions charity golf outing. Funds were raised through participation in the golf outing, a corresponding auction, and direct contributions by participants.

    The event, held on December 5 at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point, California, marked the first contribution to Collision Engineering as part of Crash Champions' commitment to support the organization.

    Collision Engineering, co-founded by the Enterprise Mobility Foundation and Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, was created in 2020 to address the technician shortage by fostering collaboration between education and industry to develop a sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

