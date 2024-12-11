Caliber Appoints New Chief Corporate Development Officer

The Caliber family of automotive repair and service brands, including Caliber Collision and Caliber Auto Glass, announced the appointment of Shawn Hezar, its current chief client officer, to the newly formed position of chief corporate development officer, according to a news release.

In his new role, Hezar will be responsible for evaluating opportunistic acquisitions, supporting Caliber’s efforts to diversify its offerings, and building strategic partnerships.

Hezar brings 39 years of experience in the automotive collision industry to his new role, including a decade with Caliber, where his efforts have significantly contributed to the company's growth. As chief corporate development officer, he will focus on business opportunities that will create new possibilities for Caliber teammates and support the company’s vision of improving the automotive service experience.

Under his leadership as chief client officer, Hezar has helped Caliber maintain excellent and growing client relationships while ensuring the company anticipates industry trends and fortifies its capabilities to provide practical solutions to meet customers’ needs. The design of Caliber’s customized value proposition and Hezar’s strong penchant for collaboration stem from his legacy of transformation and hands-on experience in launching start-ups and operating multiple locations. Hezar is also a graduate of UCLA’s Anderson School for Executive Management and serves on several advisory boards.

“To accelerate the progress of Caliber’s objective to innovate for future growth, we are establishing this new role to evaluate new sources of growth, specifically adjacent businesses,” said David Simmons, Caliber’s chief executive officer. “Shawn is the ideal candidate for this position, which will leverage his leadership and relationship-building expertise to further enhance Caliber’s position as an industry leader. Shawn’s passion, leadership and dedication have been invaluable to Caliber, and his contributions will be important to help us stay ahead of the curve and drive new opportunities for Caliber and our teammates.”

“Through my tenure at Caliber, I have continued to be impressed with our teammates and the opportunities ahead for our business and the automotive repair industry,” said Hezar. “I am more excited now than ever about this incredible opportunity to expand Caliber’s offerings and look forward to leveraging my extensive expertise to help take Caliber through our next stage of growth.”