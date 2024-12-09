States with the Most and Least Car Thefts

New research by experts Tires Easy has revealed the states most at risk from car theft. The study analyzed FBI crime data regarding motor vehicle thefts by state during 2023, compared with the number of registered vehicles in the same year, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The study identified the states whose vehicles are the most susceptible to car theft.
Nevada ranks as the state where vehicles are most likely to be stolen. The Silver State, which has over 2.5 million registered vehicles, saw 21,639 motor vehicle thefts in 2023. This is 846.56 thefts per 100,000 vehicles, the highest figure nationwide and 177.09% above the average American state’s theft rate.
Washington saw the second-highest vehicle theft rate. With 53,066 thefts among 6.8 million vehicles, there were 778.54 thefts per 100,000 vehicles, a rate 154.83% higher than the average state.
Colorado’s rate of vehicle theft is the third-highest nationwide. The state saw 37,955 thefts across 5.4 million registered vehicles, a rate of 697.47 thefts per 100,000, 128.29% above average.
On the other end of the spectrum, Maine, Idaho, and New Hampshire have the lowest rates of vehicle theft. Maine, with 1,236,000 registered vehicles, reported 1,102 thefts in 2023, equating to 89.16 thefts per 100,000 vehicles. Idaho, with 1,974,600 registered vehicles, had 1,494 thefts, resulting in a rate of 75.66 thefts per 100,000 vehicles. New Hampshire, with 1,383,700 registered vehicles, reported the lowest rate with 779 thefts, equating to 56.30 thefts per 100,000 vehicles.
Gary Davis of Tires Easy commented on the findings: “Car theft remains a persistent issue across the U.S., and with some states reporting notably higher rates than others, it’s important for vehicle owners to know the threats they face. The data may encourage some to adopt preventative strategies, like anti-theft devices.
“Factors like urban density, availability of secure parking, and law enforcement response times all play a role in these statistics, underlining the importance of public awareness and proactive security measures in these states.”