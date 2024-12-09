States with the Most and Least Car Thefts

New research by experts Tires Easy has revealed the states most at risk from car theft. The study analyzed FBI crime data regarding motor vehicle thefts by state during 2023, compared with the number of registered vehicles in the same year, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The study identified the states whose vehicles are the most susceptible to car theft.

Nevada ranks as the state where vehicles are most likely to be stolen. The Silver State, which has over 2.5 million registered vehicles, saw 21,639 motor vehicle thefts in 2023. This is 846.56 thefts per 100,000 vehicles, the highest figure nationwide and 177.09% above the average American state’s theft rate.

Washington saw the second-highest vehicle theft rate. With 53,066 thefts among 6.8 million vehicles, there were 778.54 thefts per 100,000 vehicles, a rate 154.83% higher than the average state.