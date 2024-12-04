Gerber Collision and Glass Owner Announces CEO Succession Plan

Boyd Group Services, operator of Gerber Collision & Glass, announced that CEO Timothy O’Day will step down from his role, effective May 14, 2025 and he will be succeeded by Brian Kaner, the current president and chief operating officer of Boyd, according to a news release.

The transition will coincide with the annual general meeting of Boyd, scheduled for the same date.

Timothy O’Day, who joined Gerber Collision & Glass in February 1998. Following Boyd Group’s acquisition of Gerber in 2004, O’Day was appointed chief operating officer of Boyd’s U.S. operations. He later became president and chief operating officer for U.S. operations in 2008, and in January 2017, he took on the role for all of Boyd’s operations in both the U.S. and Canada. In 2020, O’Day expanded his responsibilities as president and CEO. He has also served on the board since 2012.

“Since joining Boyd as executive vice president and chief operating officer for the collision business in October 2022, Brian has enabled our team to navigate dynamic economic and industry conditions with resilience and adaptability, along with a consistent focus on increasing value to our customers and shareholders,” said O’Day. “This leadership transition provides a logical opportunity for Boyd to announce the company’s next long-term growth goal in early 2025, as Brian prepares to lead the company through its next phase of growth and development. I will continue to be available to support Brian in his transition to CEO in an advisory capacity through to the end of 2025.”

“The board and I believe that Brian is well positioned to lead our company through its next phase,” Dave Brown, independent chair of the board of directors of Boyd, said. “The board went through a formal process of CEO succession and it was clear that Brian was the best candidate for the role. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Tim for his excellent and unwavering leadership of Boyd over the last many years. It has been an absolute pleasure working with Tim.”

Brian Kaner joined Boyd in October 2022 as chief operating officer for Boyd’s collision operations. Previously, he served as CEO and president of Pep Boys & Icahn Automotive Services, overseeing 1,000 company-owned and nearly 800 franchise locations. Kaner also held the position of president of Sears Auto Centers at Sears Holdings Corporation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Illinois State University.

“I am honored that the board has selected me as Boyd’s next CEO and I am extremely excited for our future,” said Kaner. “We continue to execute against a solid business strategy supported by a strong leadership team. Tim’s continued support, along with the support of the board and the Boyd leadership team, will provide for a smooth transition and will continue to position Boyd well for the future.”