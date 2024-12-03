CREF Shares the Most Impactful Ways to Give Back in the Collision Repair Industry

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) highlights the importance of giving back to the collision repair industry through its "Triple T" approach: Time, Talent, and Treasure.

This strategy emphasizes that donations are not limited to financial contributions but also include volunteering time and sharing expertise. At FenderBender, we will reiterate it in the spirit of Giving Tuesday.

CREF encourages industry professionals to get involved by organizing community events, sharing their skills to build a stronger workforce, and donating tools, equipment, or funds to support automotive schools. The foundation has seen significant contributions, such as Audi and Volkswagen's donation of 78 vehicles to collision repair programs and $536,000 in Benchmark Grant funding from industry partners.

By supporting charitable causes and non-profit organizations, businesses can enhance their brand reputation, foster customer loyalty, and improve employee morale. CREF's initiatives have already benefited over 40,000 students from 900 collision schools and colleges, demonstrating the profound impact of collective generosity.

For more information on how to contribute, visit the CREF website and join the effort to create a better future for the collision repair industry.