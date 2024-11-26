Collision Industry Foundation to Host 14th Annual Charity Event in Palm Springs

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) is set to host its 14th Annual Charity Event, "Cocktails for a Cause," on January 21, 2025, in Palm Springs, California, according to an October news release.

The event, which takes place the evening before the Collision Industry Conference (CIC), aims to raise funds for disaster relief assistance for collision industry professionals.

The event will be held at the Agua Caliente Casino, CASCADE Lounge, and will feature industry networking, great food and beverages, a live drawing for prizes, and the CIF Live Auction. Attendees are encouraged to mark their calendars for this business casual event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. PT.