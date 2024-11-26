  • Advertise
    Collision Industry Foundation to Host 14th Annual Charity Event in Palm Springs

    Nov. 26, 2024
    CIF will host the annual event to raise funds for disaster relief assistance for collision industry professionals.
    CIF
    6746221cb083e3109cf084c0 Qr Code Registration With Cfac Visual Social Media

    The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) is set to host its 14th Annual Charity Event, "Cocktails for a Cause," on January 21, 2025, in Palm Springs, California, according to an October news release.

    The event, which takes place the evening before the Collision Industry Conference (CIC), aims to raise funds for disaster relief assistance for collision industry professionals.

    The event will be held at the Agua Caliente Casino, CASCADE Lounge, and will feature industry networking, great food and beverages, a live drawing for prizes, and the CIF Live Auction. Attendees are encouraged to mark their calendars for this business casual event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. PT.

    CIF
    Donor Tiers

    Over the past two decades, CIF has supported hundreds of individuals facing significant losses. The foundation relies on contributions and donations from corporations and individuals to continue its mission of providing disaster relief.

    CIF offers two main fundraising programs: the Annual Donor Program, introduced in 2021, and the CIF Annual Charity Event. The upcoming charity event invites attendees to enjoy an evening of cocktails while supporting a worthy cause.

    "We cordially invite you to attend and support our mission," said the CIF board of trustees. "Your contributions help us 'Answer the Call' for those in need within the collision industry."

    For more information and to register for the event, visit the Collision Industry Foundation's website.

    Ways to Support CIF:

    • Donations: Text CIF to 734-366-4990 or donate online at CIF Donations.
    • Annual Donor Program: Join the program at CIF Annual Donor Program.
    • Awareness: Follow CIF on Facebook and LinkedIn.

    The CIF Board of Trustees expressed their gratitude for the continued support and wished everyone happy holidays. They look forward to seeing attendees in Palm Springs.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

