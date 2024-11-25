National Auto Body Council Elects New Board Members

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) held its annual meeting during the 2024 SEMA Show, where it elected new board members and confirmed current ones, according to a news release.
Tom Wolf of PPG was named chairman of the board of directors.
The meeting saw the re-election of four members whose terms were expiring and the addition of three new members to the board. Newly elected members include Ryan Downs, chief strategy officer at Crash Champions; Steve Fardelos, regional sales manager at Saint Gobain; and April Lausch, collision center manager at Faulker Collision of Lancaster. Re-elected members are Scott Sampley, Gene Lopez, Jennifer Hubbard, and Don Porter.
The 2024/2025 NABC board of directors comprises:
-
Alan Scrimager, senior lending officer, Pinnacle Financial Partners
-
April Lausch, collision center manager, Faulker Collision of Lancaster
-
Ben Clymer, Jr., CEO, Ben Clymer's The Body Shop
-
Clint Marlow, director of claims innovation and customer experience, Allstate Insurance
-
Darren Huggins, national collision center director, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive
-
Don Porter, internal business/industry consultant, United Recyclers Group
-
Doug Schlueter, principal, MSO business development, I-CAR
-
Gene Lopez, director of development and training, Seidner’s Collision Centers
-
Gerry Poirier, automotive industry consultant, Vector Squared LLC
-
Jennifer Hubbard, strategic solutions advisor, CCC Intelligent Solutions
-
Justin Clark, senior director of sales – US, LKQ
-
Katie Pharr, AVP, Nexterra
-
Kristle Bollans, national director, US insurance sales, CSN Collision
-
Kyle Medeiros, business solutions manager, Enterprise Mobility
-
Paul Williams, VP of business development, Honk for Help
-
Roy Schnepper, president, Butler’s Collision
-
Ryan Downs, chief strategy officer, Crash Champions
-
Sabrina Thring, brand president, Collision Group, Driven Brands
-
Scott Sampley, vice president of the replacement & leisure division, Enterprise Mobility
-
Shirin Hezar, account vice president, Caliber Collision
-
Steve Fardelos, regional sales manager, Saint Gobain
-
Tom Wolf, director of strategic accounts, USCA, for PPG
Several board members are seated based on their past service as board presidents/chairs, including George Avery and Stacy Bartnik.
The NABC executive committee elected new roles for several board members, including Tom Wolf as chairman, Shirin Hezar as vice-chair of industry involvement, Kristle Bollans as vice-chair of community involvement, Jennifer Hubbard as secretary, Sabrina Thring as treasurer, Gene Lopez as director-at-large, and Scott Sampley as immediate past chairman.
"We are excited to welcome Ryan Downs, April Lausch, and Steve Fardelos to our NABC board of directors, as well as Tom Wolf as our chairman," said Debby Robinson, executive director of the National Auto Body Council. "We look forward to working with our volunteer board members – both new and returning – to continue to build positive awareness for our NABC members and enhance the foundation of the wonderful institution of the National Auto Body Council. We also thank outgoing board members Kevin Creegan and Matt Immerfall for their years of service and are grateful for the contributions of Scott Sampley, Darren Huggins, and Katie Pharr."