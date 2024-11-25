National Auto Body Council Elects New Board Members

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) held its annual meeting during the 2024 SEMA Show, where it elected new board members and confirmed current ones, according to a news release.

Tom Wolf of PPG was named chairman of the board of directors.

The meeting saw the re-election of four members whose terms were expiring and the addition of three new members to the board. Newly elected members include Ryan Downs, chief strategy officer at Crash Champions; Steve Fardelos, regional sales manager at Saint Gobain; and April Lausch, collision center manager at Faulker Collision of Lancaster. Re-elected members are Scott Sampley, Gene Lopez, Jennifer Hubbard, and Don Porter.