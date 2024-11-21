  • Advertise
    Maaco Daytona Beach Celebrates Grand Opening with a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

    Nov. 21, 2024
    The owners had experience managing a Maaco in Savannah, Georgia.
    Maaco
    Maaco Daytona Beach Ribbon Cutting

    Longtime automotive enthusiasts Richard Ly and Johnny Sy, owners of the new Maaco location in Daytona Beach, recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of their new collision repair and automotive service center, according to a news release.

    Community members attended the event, enjoying light refreshments, a tour of the shop, and networking opportunities with other local business owners.

    The 10,000-square-foot facility offers a range of services, including automotive painting, light collision repair, and detailing. The new shop is staffed by a team of skilled professionals dedicated to delivering high-quality work to the Daytona Beach community.

    With a background in automotive services and experience operating a Maaco in Savannah, Georgia, which they opened in 2022, Ly and Sy are excited to expand their expertise into Daytona Beach.

    “We’ve always been passionate about cars and are thrilled to bring our services to Daytona Beach,” said Richard Ly, co-owner of Maaco in Daytona Beach.

    The ribbon-cutting ceremony, in partnership with the local chamber of commerce, took place on October 31. Richard Ly noted that the opening marked an important milestone in their commitment to providing reliable, top-tier service to the local area.

