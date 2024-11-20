Classic Collision Celebrates 300 Locations Nationwide

Classic Collision announced in a news release it has opened its 300th location, marking a significant milestone in its expansion across 18 states.

"We are incredibly proud to reach yet another major milestone in our journey with the opening of our 300th location in La Mesa, California. This achievement reflects our team’s dedication to providing exceptional service and our continued commitment to expanding our presence nationwide while maintaining the highest standards in the collision repair industry," said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. "As we celebrate this remarkable growth, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to our loyal customers and partners who have supported us throughout this journey."

Classic Collision was established in 1983.