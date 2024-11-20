AACF Launches 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Sweepstakes in Honor of 65th Anniversary

The event offers car enthusiasts and community members the chance to win a fully restored 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible, an icon of American automotive history.

The 1965 Mustang, meticulously restored to its original condition, promises a unique driving experience for its future owner. Proceeds from the sweepstakes will benefit families in the automotive aftermarket industry facing financial difficulties, supporting AACF’s mission of providing essential financial relief and support for the past 65 years.