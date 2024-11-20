  • Advertise
    AACF Launches 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Sweepstakes in Honor of 65th Anniversary

    Nov. 20, 2024
    This is part of AACF's inaugural annual Classic Car Sweepstakes.
    AACF
    1965 Ford Mustang

    The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) is celebrating its 65th anniversary by launching its first annual classic car sweepstakes, according to a news release.

    AACF
    1965 Ford Mustang Interior

    The event offers car enthusiasts and community members the chance to win a fully restored 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible, an icon of American automotive history.

    The 1965 Mustang, meticulously restored to its original condition, promises a unique driving experience for its future owner. Proceeds from the sweepstakes will benefit families in the automotive aftermarket industry facing financial difficulties, supporting AACF’s mission of providing essential financial relief and support for the past 65 years.

    AACF
    1965 Ford Mustang Doors

    "This Mustang represents more than just a prize; it’s a symbol of the automotive aftermarket’s commitment to supporting our own," said AACF Executive Director John Kairys. "Every entry helps us continue our mission to be there for families when they need us most. We’re grateful for everyone who participates in this sweepstakes and helps raise awareness for AACF’s work."

    The sweepstakes has been made possible with support from sponsors such as Hunter Engineering, Lucas Oil, TechNet, PowerStop, and Yokohama. Primo Classics International also contributed by providing the 1965 Mustang at a discounted rate, demonstrating their commitment to AACF’s cause.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

