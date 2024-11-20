AACF Launches 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Sweepstakes in Honor of 65th Anniversary
The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) is celebrating its 65th anniversary by launching its first annual classic car sweepstakes, according to a news release.
The event offers car enthusiasts and community members the chance to win a fully restored 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible, an icon of American automotive history.
The 1965 Mustang, meticulously restored to its original condition, promises a unique driving experience for its future owner. Proceeds from the sweepstakes will benefit families in the automotive aftermarket industry facing financial difficulties, supporting AACF’s mission of providing essential financial relief and support for the past 65 years.
"This Mustang represents more than just a prize; it’s a symbol of the automotive aftermarket’s commitment to supporting our own," said AACF Executive Director John Kairys. "Every entry helps us continue our mission to be there for families when they need us most. We’re grateful for everyone who participates in this sweepstakes and helps raise awareness for AACF’s work."
The sweepstakes has been made possible with support from sponsors such as Hunter Engineering, Lucas Oil, TechNet, PowerStop, and Yokohama. Primo Classics International also contributed by providing the 1965 Mustang at a discounted rate, demonstrating their commitment to AACF’s cause.