Car-O-Liner's BenchRack Versa Promises Innovative, Efficient, Safe Vehicle Lifting

Car-O-Liner introduces the BenchRack Versa, an innovative in-ground solution for collision repair.

“The Car-O-Liner BenchRack Versa revolutionizes repair with its unmatched versatility and efficiency,” said Tim Garner, national accounts and OEM sales manager for Car-O-Liner. “Its adaptable design and high productivity make it a significant breakthrough in the shop for today’s technicians. It is easy and ergonomic to use, allowing for safe and fast vehicle lifting.”

The BenchRack Versa features high-strength steel and aluminum ramps that facilitate quick and proper vehicle lifting, providing full access for immediate work. The new short ramps enable lifting by the wheels, allowing technicians to quickly and securely position vehicles at an optimal working height.

The lightweight steel and aluminum ramps are designed to reduce weight and improve ergonomics. These ramps are also positioned higher on the frame, allowing for quick diagnostic measurements while the vehicle remains lifted, enhancing both efficiency and safety.

Key features of the BenchRack Versa include an increased lifting capacity up to 10,000 pounds and a lifting height of up to 57 inches, significantly enhancing the ergonomic working height and providing greater comfort and efficiency for technicians. Low-profile, lightweight ramps eliminate the need for rubber blocks when lifting vehicles, ensuring OEM compliance, especially for electric vehicles (EVs).

The versatile design of the BenchRack Versa enhances shop flow by enabling drive-over access, allowing seamless integration into any workshop layout. This feature ensures that equipment placed behind the BenchRack Versa remains easily accessible, optimizing space and efficiency.

The Quick Clamping Q63 arms allow users to achieve faster clamping with less effort. This provides higher efficiency, more vehicles processed, and increased profitability for the shop.

“BenchRack Versa significantly boosts productivity and return on investment by allowing repair work to begin immediately upon lifting,” said Garner. “With efficient drive-on ramps and the optional Q63 arms, shops can drive over, lift and start working. This enhancement means more cars serviced, more measurements taken, and ultimately, more revenue for the shop.”