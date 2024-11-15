  • Advertise
    Joe Hudson's Adds Nine Locations to Its Network

    Nov. 15, 2024
    Joe Hudson’s Collision Center has expanded its network with nine new locations.
    Joe Hudson's
    Joe Hudson's Location

    Joe Hudson’s Collision Center has announced the acquisition of nine repair facilities, expanding its footprint across multiple states and reinforcing its commitment to collision repair services according to two different news releases.

    The newly acquired facilities include:

    • First Class Collision in Grove, Oklahoma

    • Advanced Auto Body Frame and Glass in Bolivar, Missouri

    • Jim Morey Auto Body in Bella Vista, Arkansas

    • Brooks Body Shop in Tifton, Georgia

    • Port City Auto Body in Brunswick, Georgia

    • Renfro’s Collision in Berea, Kentucky

    • A&E Auto Body in Eagle Lake, Florida

    • Bay Body Shop in Panama City, Florida

    • Manuel Collision Center in Ada, Oklahoma

    “Our focus on expanding market presence through strategic acquisitions is integral to our long-term growth strategy,” said Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center. “As demand surges in our existing markets, it is vital that we enhance our capabilities to meet customer expectations. These acquisitions strengthen our network in regions where we have already built a strong presence, which allows us to serve customers even more efficiently.”

    “We are delighted to welcome these remarkable facilities into the Joe Hudson’s family,” said Cameron Dickson, chief operating officer. “Each of these locations has a long history of delivering exceptional service, and they align perfectly with our mission to offer high-quality, reliable collision repair to more customers. Expanding in key markets like Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, and Florida not only strengthens our position within those communities but also offers tremendous growth opportunities for our employees.”

    Wendy Patrick, chief administrative officer, highlighted the focus on team integration and customer care: “As we bring these new locations into the fold, we are committed to providing our new team members with robust support and growth opportunities. Our goal is to ensure that each team member thrives at Joe Hudson’s while also guaranteeing that our customers continue to receive the highest level of service throughout this multi-shop integration process and beyond.”

    This expansion marks a significant achievement in Joe Hudson’s journey, positioning the company to better serve its customers and communities across the Southeast and beyond.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

