AkzoNobel Names New Marketing Director for North America Automotive and Specialty Coatings

AkzoNobel has announced the appointment of Marya Salim as the new Regional Marketing Director for its North America automotive and specialty coatings (ASC) business unit, according to a news release.

Reporting to John Griffin, North America regional director and commercial director of ASC, Salim will oversee all marketing activities for AkzoNobel’s vehicle refinish, commercial vehicle, automotive, and sign businesses. Her responsibilities include strategy development and deployment, market analysis, pricing, branding, advertising, promotions, and trade shows. Salim is also a member of the ASC Americas management team.

“Marya brings extensive experience developing strategy, growth plans, and brand positioning to AkzoNobel,” Griffin said. “She will help lead our business to continued success.”

Salim holds an MBA and has over 18 years of global marketing experience with multinational companies such as British American Tobacco and Jacobs Douwe Egberts, covering regions including Europe, Asia, and Latin America.