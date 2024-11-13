  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    AkzoNobel Names New Marketing Director for North America Automotive and Specialty Coatings

    Nov. 13, 2024
    She will oversee all marketing activities for AkzoNobel’s vehicle refinish, commercial vehicle, automotive, and sign businesses.
    AkzoNobel
    Marya Salim has joined AkzoNobel as the head of marketing for Automotive and Specialty Coatings in North America.
    Marya Salim has joined AkzoNobel as the head of marketing for Automotive and Specialty Coatings in North America.

    AkzoNobel has announced the appointment of Marya Salim as the new Regional Marketing Director for its North America automotive and specialty coatings (ASC) business unit, according to a news release.

    Reporting to John Griffin, North America regional director and commercial director of ASC, Salim will oversee all marketing activities for AkzoNobel’s vehicle refinish, commercial vehicle, automotive, and sign businesses. Her responsibilities include strategy development and deployment, market analysis, pricing, branding, advertising, promotions, and trade shows. Salim is also a member of the ASC Americas management team.

    “Marya brings extensive experience developing strategy, growth plans, and brand positioning to AkzoNobel,” Griffin said. “She will help lead our business to continued success.”

    Salim holds an MBA and has over 18 years of global marketing experience with multinational companies such as British American Tobacco and Jacobs Douwe Egberts, covering regions including Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.