    The End of Generalist Body Shops and Politics Discussed at SCRS IDEAS Collide

    Nov. 7, 2024
    Topics from the forefront and back of the minds of collision repairers were discussed at this SEMA event.
    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
    IDEAS is a one-of-a-kind event which provides a platform for innovative ideas to be shared during multiple fast-paced presentations.
    The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) held the IDEAS Collide Showcase (IDEAS) on Wednesday, November 6, during the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

    The IDEAS Collide Showcase was included in the Full Series Pass, providing the best value and flexibility onsite, or the session could be selected individually.

    IDEAS provided a platform for innovative ideas to be shared during multiple fast-paced presentations. The session was designed to challenge speakers and stimulate the audience with concepts that rattled the status quo and ambitious ideas that could have a transformative effect on the industry and the businesses within it.

    The 2024 program featured the following speakers and topics:

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
    Cole Strandberg, managing director, FOCUS Investment Banking, LLC, discusses The Era of the Single-store Generalist Body Shop is Coming to an End at the IDEAS Collide Showcase by SCRS during SEMA on November 6, 2024.
    The Era of the Single-store Generalist Body Shop is Coming to an End

    Cole Strandberg, managing director, FOCUS Investment Banking, LLC, explained how vehicles had become increasingly complex, and the training, equipment, and talent required to repair them had disrupted an industry that’s been around for over a century. He highlighted that this disruption presented a massive opportunity. Depending on their financial resources, skills, and strategic vision, operators had three viable paths forward: specialize, scale, or sell. Each choice came with its own set of advantages and challenges, but the one option that wasn’t on the table: doing nothing.

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
    Jill Tuggle, executive director, Auto Body Association of Texas, presents on UN-Divide and Conquer at the IDEAS Collide Showcase by SCRS during SEMA on November 6, 2024.
    UN-Divide and Conquer

    Jill Tuggle, executive director, Auto Body Association of Texas, addressed the longstanding divisions that had hindered collaboration and education in the collision repair industry for decades. She explained how state associations were taking proactive steps to bridge these gaps by fostering communication, sharing best practices, and advocating for higher industry standards. She emphasized that collision repair businesses could play a vital role in reshaping the industry’s future, ultimately promoting unity and driving positive change for everyone. The answer was found in engaging with local associations and participating in collaborative initiatives. Together, they could overcome divisiveness and build a stronger, more resilient collision repair community.

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
    Christian Ruecker, vice president – mobility sales, DEKRA North America, highlights Sustainability’s Role in Every Layer of Collision Repair at the IDEAS Collide Showcase by SCRS during SEMA on November 6, 2024.
    Sustainability’s Role in Every Layer of Collision Repair

    Christian Ruecker, vice president – mobility sales, DEKRA North America, showcased examples of how sustainable practices had contributed to longevity and profitability and how sustainable business practices benefited every stakeholder in the industry, including collision repair.

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
    Peak Blue-Collar: The Evolution of Collision Repair Shops into White-Collar Enterprises

    Bill Park, founder, Crunchit Financial Services, discussed how a potential future workforce was balancing a white-collar transformation with technology-driven desires, a focus on flexibility and purpose, and a demand for continuous learning. He described Peak blue-collar as a launchpad to embracing the future and understanding how to navigate the divide.

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
    Jeramy Holloway, director, aftersales, Spanesi-Americas, explains Earning a Return on Capital Spending at the IDEAS Collide Showcase by SCRS during SEMA on November 6, 2024.
    Earning a Return on Capital Spending

    Jeramy Holloway, director, aftersales, Spanesi-Americas, talked about how investing in facility and equipment was a necessary aspect of delivering high-quality repairs. He emphasized the importance of understanding how to earn a return on equipment purchases by properly implementing the equipment into the repair process.

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
    Wayne Weikel, vice president of state government affairs at the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, discusses The Fine Print of REPAIR Politics at the IDEAS Collide Showcase by SCRS during SEMA on November 6, 2024.
    The Fine Print of REPAIR Politics

    Wayne Weikel, vice president of state government affairs at the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, quoted Plato, saying, “if you do not take an interest in the affairs of your government, then you are doomed to live under the rule of fools.” He explained that it was not just a matter of being interested in politics, but important to understand the motivations influencing policy work in both state capitals and in D.C. He highlighted that without the logic and input from informed members of the community, policy had the potential to be shaped by other vested interests and voted on by individuals who lacked the specific understanding of the industry and the economic influences that put pressure on proper repairs. He encouraged participation in the political process and using individual voices to advocate for change, common sense, and consumer protection.

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
    Molly Mahoney, national marketing and engagement director for Collision Engineering, speaks on Building the Future Together: Uniting Education, Industry, and Community at the IDEAS Collide Showcase by SCRS during SEMA on November 6, 2024.
    Building the Future Together: Uniting Education, Industry, and Community

    Molly Mahoney, national marketing and engagement director for Collision Engineering, discussed the growing demand for skilled collision repair technicians and the Collision Engineering Program's vision that harnessed an impactful collaboration between education, industry, and local communities. She explored how their vision combined hands-on training, innovative educational models, and industry collaboration to pave the way for a brighter future—one where skilled technicians thrived, communities grew, and industries adapted to new challenges.

    About the Author

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa | Associate Editor

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa is associate editor at FenderBender and ABRN. He has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and has covered various beats beyond collision repair news such as politics, education, sports, and religion. His first car was a silver 2009 Chrysler Sebring which he nicknamed the Enterprise because he’s a Star Trek fan. He now drives a 2014 Jeep Cherokee in order to tolerate Minnesota winters.

