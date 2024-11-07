The End of Generalist Body Shops and Politics Discussed at SCRS IDEAS Collide

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) held the IDEAS Collide Showcase (IDEAS) on Wednesday, November 6, during the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The IDEAS Collide Showcase was included in the Full Series Pass, providing the best value and flexibility onsite, or the session could be selected individually.

IDEAS provided a platform for innovative ideas to be shared during multiple fast-paced presentations. The session was designed to challenge speakers and stimulate the audience with concepts that rattled the status quo and ambitious ideas that could have a transformative effect on the industry and the businesses within it.

The 2024 program featured the following speakers and topics: